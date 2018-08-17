This is when HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Portsmouth for historic USA trip

Have your say

The HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Portsmouth on its historic trip to USA tomorrow, it has been announced.

The nations biggest-ever warship will set sail from the naval base at 6pm on Saturday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is being deployed to America to continue her sea trials.

The date and time of her departure was announced this afternoon by HMNB Portsmouth on twitter.

They tweeted: 'We're excited to let you know that @HMSQnlz intends to sail tomorrow evening at 1800 from Portsmouth for her deployment to the United States of America, continuing her sea trials.

‘We'll be capturing her departure live on Facebook so tune in! #QNLZatsea #F35ondeck @RoyalNavy.'

Earlier this week The News reported that the HMS Queen Elizabeth now has its own pub.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier has opened its very own boozer just in time for her historic maiden voyage to the United States.

Independent family brewer Wadworth stepped in to upgrade the site, giving a complete overhaul and a new name too – The Queen’s Head.