This is when it could rain in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have been basking in glorious sunshine and warm weather for weeks now but could we be set for a splash of rain in the coming days.

According to the latest Met Office forecast there is going to be light rain showers in the city on Thursday, bringing much needed relief from the muggy conditions.

There is a chance of rain in Portsmouth this week

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with Fareham and Waterlooville seeing highs of 27 degrees with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

While the outlook for the rest of the week is for it to be a tad cooler over the coming days, staying around the 22/ 23 degree mark for much of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, with a mix of sunny and cloudy days.

But on Thursday the Met Office is forecasting that it will be largely dry but that isolated afternoon showers are likely. Temperatures warming day by day, but cooler on the coast.

Here is the day by day forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, including when it could rain:

Monday – sunny intervals - highs of 26C

Tuesday – sunny day – highs of 23C

Wednesday – cloudy day - highs of 22C

Thursday – light rain showers – highs of 22C

Friday – sunny day – highs of 21C

Saturday – sunny day – highs of 22C

Sunday – sunny intervals – highs of 24C

