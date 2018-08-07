This is when rain and thunder is forecast for the Portsmouth area today 

The heatwave has returned to Portsmouth with a vengeance in recent days, with residents being warned to 'stay out of the sun’ by the Met Office.

However conditions are set to change over the coming days as temperatures cool and rain is being forecast to fall in the city this evening.

Rain and thunder have been forecast for our area today. Picture: Sarah Standing

The Met Office is currently forecasting that it will rain today as well as on Thursday and Sundayy in Portsmouth, with the mercury even dropping below 20C on Friday.

But the conditions will remain very warm in the city today before the rain is scheduled to fall later in the day.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for London and the South East for today by the Met Office, however the warning only extends to the Bognor Regis area.

Here is when rain is forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding area today:

Portsmouth

The weather forecast for the city today is sunny intervals with highs of 26C but rain is forecast for later in the day.

There is a 50 per cent chance of light rain between 5pm and 6pm, as well as a 40 per cent chance of light rain falling between 7pm and 8pm, according to the Met Office.

Gosport

Like Portsmouth, the general outlook for the day in Gosport is sunny intervals with highs of 26C.

But the Met Office is forecasting that there is a 50 per cent chance of light rain between 5pm and 6pm, as well as a 40 per cent chance of light rain falling between 7pm and 8pm.

Fareham

While the outlook for most of the day in Fareham is sunny intervals - meaning a mixture of sunshine and clouds – with a high of 26C, thunder has been forecast for later on in the day.

The Met Office is predicting that there is a 70 per cent chance of thunder and rain between 5pm and 6pm today, as well as 30 per cent chance of light rain showers between 6pm and 8pm.

Havant

It will be sunny, with a mixture of clouds, throughout most of the day in Havant however heavy rain is set to hit this evening. There will be a high of 26C.

According to the Met Office there is an 80 per cent chance of heavy rain between 5pm and 6pm, as well as a 70 per cent chance of heavy rain showers between 7pm and 8pm.

Waterlooville

There will be sunny intervals for much of the day in Waterlooville, with highs of 26C, before turning rainy later on.

The Met Office is forecasting that there is a 40 per cent chance of light rain showers between 5pm and 8pm, as well as a 40 per cent chance of light rain between 8pm and 9pm.

Hayling Island

The Met Office is forecasting light showers for Hayling Island today, with highs of 26C.

With a 30 per cent chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm, followed by an 90 per cent chance of heavy rain between 5pm and 6pm.

Met Office is forecasting a 50 per cent chance of light rain between 6pm and 7pm as well as a 70 per cent chance of light rain showers between 7pm and 8pm, followed by a 40 per cent chance of light rain between 8pm and 9pm.