This is when schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire break up for February half term

CHRISTMAS might feel as though it was only yesterday but it won’t be long before the schools are breaking up again.

We are already halfway through the first half-term of 2019 and the February holiday is just a few weeks away.

This is when schools in our area will break up

When do Portsmouth school's break up for half term?

Portsmouth City Council have revealed the full list of term dates for schools in the city during the 2018/19 academic year.

Schools in Portsmouth will break up on Friday, February 15 for the half-term.

With students off from Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22 before returning again on Monday, February 25.

However make sure to check if your child's school specifically in case they have any inset days.

The second half of the Spring term will run until April 5.

When do schools in Hampshire break up for February half term?

Similar to in Portsmouth, schools in Hampshire – which include Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island - will break up for February half term on Friday, February 15.

The students and teachers will be off school from Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22 and will return to school on Monday, February 25.

Schools in Hampshire will break up at the end of Spring Term on Friday, April 5.

It is best to check with your child's school directly to see if they have any inset days either side of the February half-term.