This is when the hot weather will return to Portsmouth

Have your say

The heatwave finally came to an end in Portsmouth over the weekend as wet and windy conditions swept in.

High winds rolled into the city on Saturday, with a scattering of showers, followed by heavy rain for much of Sunday.

The warm weather is set to return in the coming days

However while the conditions remain slightly cooler and cloudy today (July 30), the scorching weather will soon return.

Read More: Disappointment as bad weather cancels Portsmouth events over the weekend

Portsmouth and the surrounding area will by seeing highs of 27C and 28C by the weekend.

Here is the forecast for the coming week:

Portsmouth

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C

Gosport

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 23C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 25C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C

Havant

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C

Read More: Gosport Waterfront Festival cancelled amid heavy rain and 26mph winds

Fareham

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C

Waterlooville

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 28C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 28C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 26C

Hayling Island

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 25C

Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C