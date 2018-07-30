This is when the hot weather will return to Portsmouth

The heatwave finally came to an end in Portsmouth over the weekend as wet and windy conditions swept in.
High winds rolled into the city on Saturday, with a scattering of showers, followed by heavy rain for much of Sunday.
However while the conditions remain slightly cooler and cloudy today (July 30), the scorching weather will soon return.
Portsmouth and the surrounding area will by seeing highs of 27C and 28C by the weekend.
Here is the forecast for the coming week:
Portsmouth
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C
Gosport
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 23C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 25C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C
Havant
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C
Fareham
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C
Waterlooville
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 28C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 28C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 26C
Hayling Island
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Sunny day – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Saturday – Sunny day – highs of 25C
Sunday - Sunny day – highs of 25C