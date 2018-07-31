This is when Yankee Candle will open its new store in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays

Yankee Candle will be opening a brand new store at a shopping outlet centre in Portsmouth this week.

The scented candle retailer will open the doors at its store in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, August 3.

Famous for its jar candles, the new store will offer shoppers a stunning range at affordable prices. From the fresh fragrance of Clean Cotton, to the current scent causing a storm; Passion Fruit Martini, there is a perfect candle for everyone.

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are always keen to receive feedback from our loyal customers and we are delighted to be welcoming Yankee Candle to the centre soon, following on the back of a recent survey where customers named this brand as one of their favourites.

‘We work hard to create a centre that delivers the best possible shopping experience and it’s exciting to be welcoming a much-loved new brand to the centre, inspired by our customers’ requests.

‘Opening in the summer, we are confident Yankee Candle will become a favourite gifting destination, with a huge selection of beautiful products at outlet prices.'

In June The News readers named Yankee Candle as one of the stores they would most like to see open at Gunwharf Quays.

Yankee Candle joins a list of favourite name brands which have recently returned to the centre, including Whittard of Chelsea and Chapelle Jewellery.

Whittard of Chelsea opened to excited customers last month with customers enjoying the tea bar with drinks to go, and outdoor seating area.

Fashion brand Kate Spade opened an outlet store at Gunwharf Quays last Friday (July 27).