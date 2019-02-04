This is when you can get free entry into the birthplace of Charles Dickens in Portsmouth

CULTURE vultures will be given a special chance to visit the birthplace of one of Portsmouth’s literary greats, Charles Dickens, as the city marks his birthday this week.

The Dickens Birthplace Museum will be open free of charge on Charles Dickens' birthday Thursday between 10am and 5pm, with hourly readings from the Dickens Fellowship between 11am and 4pm.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, will attend to lay a wreath at the museum at 11am in honour of the acclaimed author, who was born in Landport in 1812.

The museum, in Old Commercial Road, will be open again as normal from April 1 to September 30, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Councillors Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: ‘We're fortunate to have this opportunity to mark Dicken's birthday at his birthplace and to celebrate the life and work of one of the world's most acclaimed authors who was born here in Portsmouth.’