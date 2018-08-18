This is when you can see HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail from Portsmouth today 

Have your say

HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Portsmouth on its historic trip to USA today.

The nation’s biggest-ever warship will set sail from the naval base at 6pm on Saturday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is being deployed to America for flight trials for the F-35B stealth jet.

The date and time of her departure was announced yesterday by HMNB Portsmouth on Twitter.

They tweeted: 'We're excited to let you know that @HMSQnlz intends to sail at 1800 from Portsmouth for her deployment to the United States of America, continuing her sea trials.

HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: BAE Systems

‘We'll be capturing her departure live on Facebook so tune in! #QNLZatsea #F35ondeck @RoyalNavy.'

Earlier this week The News reported that the HMS Queen Elizabeth now has its own pub.

The 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier has opened its very own bar just in time for her historic maiden voyage to the United States.

Tweet posted by HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Twitter/ HMNB Portsmouth

Independent family brewer Wadworth stepped in to upgrade the site, giving a complete overhaul and a new name too – The Queen’s Head.