This is when you should take your Christmas decorations down 

Once Christmas has been and gone it will be time to turn our attention to the new year.

If you’ve decked your halls with decorations, covered your tree in baubles and put up festive lights outside – you will probably be starting to think about taking them down.

But when is the right time to put them away until next Christmas? Here's all you need to know:

When should I take my Christmas decorations down

While you may be tempted to start taking them down after the clock strikes in the New Year, according to tradition which dates back to the Victorian era you should wait until the twelfth day of Christmas to taken your decorations down.

But when exactly is the 12th day of Christmas?

January 5 is celebrated as the Twelfth Night (of Christmas) and was a traditional celebration in the past, you should take down your Christmas decorations on the night according to tradition.

It is the eve of the Epiphany – the celebration of the Three Wise Men arriving at the stable to meet baby Jesus – and if you leave your decorations up on the day you are supposed to, according to tradition, leave them up until Candlemas – as it is seen as unlucky to take them down then.

This takes place on February 2 and is also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord Jesus – up until the 19th Century Christmas decorations were always left up Candlemas. However it is very uncommon for people to keep decorations up that long now.

When will you be taking your decorations down?