This is why a Portsmouth city centre building was cordoned off by firefighters 

A BUILDING in the city centre was cordoned off by firefighters.

A fire crew from Southsea were dispatched to reports of loose guttering on a building in St Paul’s Road this morning.

Still from a video showing firefighters at the scene in Portsmouth today

Firefighters have been working to make the scene safe and a video recorded at the scene show a cordon around the three-storey building.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 9.33am this morning.

‘One crew from Southsea fire station as well as aerial ladder platform were dispatched to the scene, to reports of a three-storey building which had some loose guttering.

‘The crews work to remove the loose gutting and make the area safe.’

Firefighters finished the work at the building on St Paul’s Road, close to Hampshire Boulevard, at around 2.05pm and will ‘leave the scene shortly’.

