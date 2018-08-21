This is why Portsmouth motorists could face fines for going just 1mph over speed limit

Portsmouth motorists are being warned that they could potentially face huge fines if they go even just 1mph over the speed limit.

Many police forces have traditionally applied a ‘buffer zone’ to cars travelling over the speed limit – so drivers wouldn’t be punished unless they went 10 per cent + 2mph over the limit.

So in a 30 zone a car would have to be travelling at 35mph before fines would kick in.

The ‘buffer zone’ is in place to allow for a margin of error with the speedometer in a vehicle.

However the Mail on Sunday has reported that police are considering scrapping the ‘buffer zone’ and an official review is set to be launched.

Currently the ‘buffer zone’ is up to the discretion of individual police forces to decided whether to issue a ticket.

But the national roads policing top dog, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham is reported to be in favour of scrapping the ‘buffer zone’ as it could send out the wrong signal and could be contributing to the high levels of injuries on Britain’s roads.

In the report, seen by the Mail on Sunday, he warned: ‘We need to change our messaging and ensure greater consistency of approach when dealing with those who exceed the speed limit.

‘The existing speed enforcement guidance (in particular the now publicly stated 10% + 2 allowance) could in fact be encouraging driving at these more dangerous higher speeds rather than the actual speed limits.

‘If properly understood and applied, the guidance may provide forces with the necessary flexibility but over time its rigid application and understanding are often misunderstood, with an expectation that the 'norm' is 'it is OK to speed.’

If the police were to scrap the ‘buffer zone’ it could potentially mean that Portsmouth drivers would be punished for going just 1mph over the limit.

But it is believed that police leaders are not in favour of the proposals as it would be unrealistic to enforce them and that it is not a proportionate punishment.

Currently drivers can avoid heavy fines they are caught speeding by taking a speed awareness course – if it is their first offence or haven’t taken the course in the last three years.

Although in some cases the punishment can be more severe and police can seek a prosecution in court which can lead to a higher fine, more points on your licence or even a disqualification.

The police will usually only opt to prosecute if you are considered a 'serious offender' and have either severely exceeded the speed limit or have repeatedly committed the offence.

