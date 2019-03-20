This is why you will hear gunshots in Portsmouth this afternoon 

Have your say

VISITORS and residents in Portsmouth are being warned that they will hear gunshots in the city this afternoon.

Portsmouth Naval Base tweeted to inform anyone visiting the dockyard or those living near the site will hear gunshots at 1pm today (March 20) and 8am tomorrow (March 21) due to a demonstration by the bomb disposal divers.

HMNB Portsmouth tweeted: ‘To anyone visiting the @PHDockyard or in/around the Naval Base.

‘There is a firing serial on the base around 1300 today and 0800 tomorrow, so you may hear some loud noises from blank rounds being fired.

‘This is part of a demonstration by our bomb disposal divers #BehindTheWall.’

