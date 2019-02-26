Have your say

FAST food giant McDonald’s is expanding its home delivery service which means customers can get burgers, fries and chicken nuggets brought to their front door.

McDelivery via Uber Eats has now been rolled out to the Pompey Centre in Fratton and residents living within 1.5 miles of the restaurant will be eligible to order through the Uber Eats app.

Owner of the franchise in Fratton, Grant Copper, said: ‘My team and I are delighted to bringing McDelivery to my restaurant in Fratton.

‘We are always working towards making our customers’ dining experience easier and more convenient – from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery.’

The Fratton service will run from 6am until 2am seven days a week.

Grant added: ‘I’m excited we’re constantly changing to meet our customers’ needs.’

To place an order, customers will need to download the UberEats mobile application or go to www.ubereats.com.

It will then find the user’s nearest branch of McDonald’s and ask them where they would like their food delivered.

The customer can then track the progress of their food from the kitchen – with the chance to watch the courier arrive on a real-time map.

Users will incur a delivery charge for the service.

The delivery service already operates from the store in Commercial Road.

