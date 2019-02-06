This petition is calling for schools to start later because ‘teenagers are too tired’

Have your say

A PETITION calling for secondary schools to start an hour later than they currently do is set to be debated in Parliament.

The demand has been signed by more than 177,000 people and is set to be discussed by MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, February 11.

Should secondary schools start at 10am?

In the petition, author Hannah Kidner writes: ‘School should start at 10am as teenagers are too tired

‘Teenagers are so tired due to having to wake up very early to get to school.

‘The Government should require secondary schools to start later, which will lead to increased productivity at school.’

The petition has crossed the 100,000 signature mark required for it to be debated by MPs in Parliament.

There will also be an official government response which is due on February 17, according to the official petitions website.

If you want to watch politicians debate the demand you can do so online at parliamentlive.tv – the discussion will be shown live on February 11.

You can click here to read the petition or sign it.

Let us know what you think – should secondary schools start at 10am instead of 9am and would this increase productivity?