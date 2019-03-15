Have your say

DOGS are barking with joy after anew doggy day care opened.

Owners Vickie Campbell, 28, from Hilsea and Holly Bastow, 22, from Porchester have Pawswoof in Copnor.

The pair have gone from walking dogs to opening the business with four other fully-trained staff members.

They provide care consisting of mental and physical training, as well as fun filled activities.

Around 100 dogs can be accommodated at the centre – with 20 customers already at the centre.

A change in the law meant they had to get a licence to operate.

Vickie said: 'Everything we do is for the dogs and their owners. We love what we do.

'Our doggy day care is the first commercial centre that's opening after the implementation of the legislation.'

Pawswoof even provides live camera feeds so that owners can watch how their animals are getting on at the centre.

Vickie added: ‘With live feed cameras customers can check up on their dogs for peace of mind and put their trust in us.'

Nutritional food is on offer at the centre, and is the same product that Vickie feeds her rescue dogs Alfie and Reuben.

And the company is doing its bit for the environment – with some of the kit built out of thousands of recycled milk cartons.

'We saved 13,499 milk cartons from the landfill by purchasing recycled plastic for our purpose built equipment,’ Vickie said.

Pawswoof hopes to expand into behavioural training and dog birthday parties.

Vickie added: 'Behavioural training will be helpful within the environment of your own home and within the doggy day care.

'If we can spot the small issues, hopefully it wont escalate in to bigger problems.'

To book your dog in ring 07837574995.

For more information or to book online for the centre, see pawswoof.co.uk