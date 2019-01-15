This Portsmouth road will be closed for four nights for improvement work

DRIVERS are being warned of nighttime road closures ahead of work to improve a key city junction.

Park Road, in Landport, will be closed for four nights next week while Portsmouth City Council works on the junction at Anglesea Road.

The work involves the removal of two trees so the pavement in Anglesea Road can be widened.

The closures will be in force from Monday to Friday, January 25, between 8pm and 6am.

Parking on the east side of Burnaby Road will be suspended from 8am on Monday until 8am on Friday, January 25, to allow for the diversion.