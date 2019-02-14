Have your say

A NEW study claims that Portsmouth is one of the best cities in the country to be single in.

The researchers over at I Saw It First analysed the quality of life for single’s in the UK’s biggest town’s and metropolitan areas.

Taking into account factors such as the percentage of singles living there, cost of a meal or cinema ticket, the median salary and the cost to rent.

Oxford came out top on the list, closely followed by Liverpool, Manchester and Cardiff., while Portsmouth just missed out on the top ten coming in 13th.

While Belfast fell to the bottom of the list at 70th place.

What should be a cheap date night, pub and cinema for two, in London could cost you up to £39.

Cardiff on the other hand, your night would cost less than half of that (£15).

Date night for people living in Portsmouth costs an average of £58.98 for a three course meal, a trip to the cinema and a pint of beer.

This Valentine’s Day, The News asked Portsmouth resident's what they thought about being single in the city.

Here’s what they had to say:

Receptionist Katie Ayling, 17, was clear that she thought Portsmouth was the perfect place to be single.

When asked about her plans for the Valentines day, she said: ‘I’m going to be spending the night in the bath.

‘Being single is the best thing ever! I can do whatever I want and no one can tell me otherwise!’

‘I think Portsmouth is a great place to live if you’re single or in a relationship,’ said student, Luke Keogh, 19.

‘There are beaches close by, shopping centres and amusements which are all great ideas for anyone new to dating, although this year I’m going to spend valentines cooking with my girlfriend at home.’

With a huge variety of bars and clubs, restaurants and entertainment options, it is hardly surprising that a city with a high student population placed so highly.

Art student, Holly Clark said life as a newly single 29 year old in Portsmouth has its perks and its drawbacks.

‘In my opinion the nightlife in Southsea is better than central Portsmouth.

‘It’s more student based so more people my age, more people to go out with.’

When asked what shes planning on doing this valentines day, she responded simply: ‘I’m just going to do a bit painting and have a bath...alone.’