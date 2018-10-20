Thompson looking to set record with third Great South Run win 

RUNNER Chris Thompson is looking to set a record when he takes part in tomorrow’s Great South Run.

The 37-year-old will be looking to defend his title having won the last two races in Southsea.

Victory tomorrow will make him the first athlete to win three consecutive Great South Run and only the second person to have won three in total.

Thompson will go up against Aldershot, Farnham and District teammate Andy Vernon.

Also lining up in the men’s race is 2012 Olympian Scott Overall, Libya’s Mohammed Hrezi and Euro XC team bronze medallist Alex Teuten.

Thompson, who competes in the New York City Marathon next month, said: ‘I’d be absolutely delighted to make it three wins in a row in Portsmouth. It’s a race which is close to my heart and to win it for the first time in 2016 was a massive moment for me.

‘Everything is going in the right direction at the moment as New York draws near.’