Three cars involved in early-morning A27 crash

Emergency services closed two lanes on the A27 this morning after a crash between three cars.

The route was blocked in both directions after the incident eastbound between the M27/M275 and A2030 near Hilsea, at about 5.20am.

Hampshire Constabulary said three cars were involved - a Citroen Berlingo, a Mercedes and a Volkswagon Bora.

An ambulance was sent to the scene but fortunately no-one was injured.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said it received an initial report of two vehicles colliding as they merged onto the A27 from Eastern Road.

Highways England tweeted a picture of the incident site, and said all the vehicles had now been recovered.

The road has now been reopened.