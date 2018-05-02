Three men arrested in Portsmouth drug bust

THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Cannabis, suspected class A drugs and large amounts of cash were seized from the address in Milton, by the Eastney and Milton Neighbourhood Police Team.

The team were conducting a drugs warrant in the Milton area and have asked anyone who believes people or addresses are involved in drug supply, to contact 101 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are also trying to target pedal cycle thieves operating across Eastney and Milton – they appear to be targeting insecure sheds where pedal cycles aren’t locked up.