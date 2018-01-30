Three new big-name brands set to move into Portsmouth retail park

Three household brands are set to move into a Portsmouth retail park this spring.

Ocean Retail Park, in Burrfields Road, is to welcome an M&S Foodhall, Boots and Card Factory onto the site.

All three, which have been advertised on the retail park’s website, are due to open in the next few months.

Between them they will take up more than 22,200 sq ft of floor space.

Donna Springall, asset manager at The Crown Estate - owners of Ocean Retail Park - said: ‘2018 is a really exciting time at Ocean Retail Park as we welcome three new stores and continue to build on recent developments.

’This is all about creating a great destination for shoppers, delivering the right mix of brands in a convenient location for them.

‘Ocean is a great place to shop and with M&S Foodhall, Boots and Card Factory we are offering our shoppers even more reasons to visit.’

In recent years the retail park has welcomed new TK Maxx and Tapi Carpets stores, as well as a new Costa and refurbished McDonald’s.

Landscaping improvement works are also taking place across the retail park and are scheduled to be completed at the start of next month.