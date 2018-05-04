Three Royal Wedding street parties planned in Portsmouth - compared to 35 in 2011

JUST three street parties have been planned in Portsmouth for the royal wedding.

Three roads in the city will be closed due for street parties in honour of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19.

But this is significantly fewer than the 35 street parties to celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Sections of Binsteed Road in Fratton, Carmarthen Avenue in Drayton and Woodfield Avenue in Farlington will all be closed for the street parties.

However, there will also be celebrations at Bransbury Park, King Albert Court, Lightfoot Lawn and Greetham Street that do not require street closures.

The Big Screen in Guildhall Square will be broadcasting the wedding live, as previously reported in The News.

Lisa Alderton, 34, is organising the first street party on Woodfield Avenue since Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981.

Speaking to The News, the mum-of-two said: ‘We just feel like there are a lot of families on the street and we wanted to get all the community together.

‘My kids are aged five and seven and I thought it would be nice for them to experience a royal street party. I’ve been to one before but when I was much younger.

‘It’s quite a lot of work but I hope it will be worth it. It’s great just to get the community together like this. A lot of people in the area don’t actually know each other.

‘Just by selling tickets I’ve met a lot of my neighbours for the first time.’

To cover the costs of the insurance, as well as the various activities, Lisa is charging £5 per household.

The price of closing the road will be covered by Portsmouth City Council, which offered the same help in 2011 at a total cost across the city of £10,000.

This year’s cost will be considerably lower given the smaller number of road closures.

However, a spokesperson for the council said: ‘We’re delighted that a number of areas in the city have decided to host street parties to celebrate the royal wedding, and as previously we’ve covered the cost of road closures for those who wish to host street parties.

‘There will be a few localised road closures for those roads hosting parties between 12pm-8pm but they shouldn’t interfere with the city’s celebrations of this event.’