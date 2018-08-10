Thunderstorms and heavy downpours expected this morning in Portsmouth

Portsmouth could be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain for hours this afternoon, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters have predicted the heavy downpours could start from around 10am, although there might be lighter rain earlier.

Thunder and lightning is expected from 11am, lasting until about 4pm.

There could be more light rain later in the day, with some sunny spells and blustery winds.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 20C by about 6pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Heavy, blustery showers will become frequent with thunderstorms and hail possible.

‘These will be interspersed with sunny spells, although with a more prolonged spell of rain in the afternoon. Feeling warm in sunshine, although cool in showers.’