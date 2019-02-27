THE tragic death of a cyclist sparked major efforts to reduce casualties in Portsmouth.

New data has shown the danger hotspots in the city after cyclists revealed hundreds of near-misses and crashes.

Joanna and Mark Atkins, Tim Atkins sister and brother. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Tim Atkins was killed when cycling north on Eastern Road for work on June 2, 2017.

The 48-year-old collided with another cyclist as he travelled around a corner outside the Harvester pub on the narrow shared pedestrian and cyclist pathway.

Mr Atkins fell into the road and suffered multiple head fractures after hitting the rear of a south-bound Ford Transit.

His death sparked calls from cyclists, including members of the Portsmouth Cycle Forum, for improved road safety.

As part of improvements Portsmouth City Council trialled the near-miss reporting programme in March last year that is set to be made permanent this week. Through the council's website cyclists are able to report when and where they experienced a near-miss in the city, providing vital information on dangerous hotspots.

Through this data the hotspot map has been created, showing the worst areas for near-misses as transport officers mull expanding the online reporting scheme to pedestrians.

New data reveals the worst streets are: the B2177, Portsdown Hill Road, Southwick Hill Road, Copnor Road and London Road in Hilsea, and residential streets in the west of Milton ward.

Mr Atkins' sister, Joanna Atkins, felt that although the system was 'a step in the right direction', something should have been done sooner.

The 39-year-old Southsea resident said: 'It's with me every day.

'It's all very well in hindsight. I heard of quite a few accidents around that area but it is sad that it takes a death for people to take notice.

'We do believe that it wouldn't have happened if the cycle path had been safer.’

She added: ‘It was not just my brother who was affected. For the other guy that was involved his life would've changed.'

Following the accident the cycle lane at the junction was made wider and the bushes were cut back.

Joanna added: 'My 17-year-old son now cycles that route for work and I absolutely dread it. But Tim wouldn't have wanted him to not do it.

'Even if this saves one more person that is a positive thing.'