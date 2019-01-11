When it comes to photography, timing is key.

And that is certainly for case for Portsmouth-born photographer Richard Malec, who has used timing to great effect to capture some stunning photos of the local area.

The 37-year-old, who now lives in Fareham, has been interested in photography for many years and bought his first digital camera in 2006.

He said: ‘Through photography I have been lucky enough to meet some great new friends and we regularly meet up on group shoots.

‘I was even lucky enough to be invited to exhibit some of my photos in the London Camera Exchange exhibition in December, that event was organised by another local photographer Tom Goss. The opportunity was a great experience.’

