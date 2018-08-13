Titchfield dental practice celebrates 25th birthday

SILVER jubilee celebrations were in full swing at one dental practice, staff at which have been commemorating 25 years of work by sharing tea, cake and memories with staff and patients.

Titchfield Dental Health Practice opened 1993 in an ex-NHS caravan, purchased from the Fareham Borough Council – it has quadrupled in size since it began.

Founder Clare Caroline Grant Chavasse and dental nurse Jo Warner began the practice in the car park of a community centre.

Clare was later given a room in a scout hut to work from until moving to an old storage garage on South Street, Titchfield.

Clare said: ‘I invested time and money in gutting the old storage garage converting it to a ‘bijou’, dental practice and from then on the practice has grown and developed into a thriving practice with 16 members of staff.

‘We moved to the Park Gate practice in 2006 and since then its reputation for customer service and empathy with nervous patients has grown and we are all extremely proud of how far we have come.’