Tom Jones 'so sorry’ for cancelling Stansted Park concert

Tom Jones has issued an apology to his fans after he was forced to cancel his concert at Stansted Park last night due to health issues.

The Welsh crooner was due to perform in Chichester as part of the Summer House Sounds series but was advised to pull out by doctors.

Sir Tom is being treated for a bacterial infection in hospital and has been forced to axe a second concert – he was due to play at Chester Racecourse tonight (July 19).

He has now issued an apology to fans for pulling the plug on the Stansted Park gig yesterday (July 18).

Sir Tom said: ‘I am so sorry for cancelling last night's show in Chichester, it’s the worse feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event.

Sir Tom Jones was due to perform at Stansted Park last night

‘I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort and it is so disappointing when things don't go right.

‘Although I can’t perform again tonight as Chester Racecourse, the good news is that we can get another date in Chester on August 12, so hopefully I will see you there. Until then, a sincere thank you for your support and understanding.’

There has been no word on if the Chicester concert will be rearranged like the Chester racecourse date has been.

Sir Tom’s team have also issued an update on his conditions to fans.

In a statement on Twitter, they said: ‘Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

‘He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.’

All ticket holders for the concert in Chichester last night will be eligible for a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.