Top accolade for IT service 

OUTSTANDING compliance reporting and real-time monitoring of IT asset disposal have seen a Portsmouth firm pick up a national award.

Bell Integration, an IT optimisation service which is headquartered in St Paul’s Road and has its warehouse at Voyager Park, Portsmouth, won the Best IT Asset Disposal accolade at the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA) awards. The award was presented to Bell’s director Nick Whittle.

Lisa Mellings, from ADISA, said: ‘Bell has worked at a consistent, committed, incredibly high standard throughout their membership and this is reflected in scoring so highly against the criteria for this award. Congratulations to all the team – it is a truly well-deserved award.’

Bell Integration has been a member of the alliance’s audit process for the past 11 years.