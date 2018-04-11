Top councillor - Pompey need to be careful over trademark bid

A COUNCILLOR has questioned the decision of Portsmouth Football Club to trademark the word ‘Pompey’.

The club has submitted applications to the government to trademark the club nickname as well as club crests which include the year 1898.

Fratton Park

Liberal Democrat Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson believes that the club need to be careful to ensure it does not damage ties with the people of the city.

He said: ‘The word Pompey is a term used for our city and although the football club uses the nickname, it is not the only reason that people use the word.

‘The council have always been fair with the football club by allowing them to use the city logo as their club badge.

‘We could have easily copyrighted the logo ourselves and expected them to pay to use it but we never did.

‘We understand how important Portsmouth Football Club is to the community and the city so we have always had a good relationship with them.’

Some fans have criticised the club on the decision to trademark the club nickname.

Portsmouth FC chief executive Mark Catlin has confirmed that traders within the city already using the word ‘Pompey’ in their business will not be affected.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: ‘It was a community-owned club and people decided to sell their shares to the new ownership, and they had every right to do so.

‘I don’t know the position of Michael Eisner but I’m not entirely sure what they will gain from doing this. To me it just seems like a decision by to protect the club’s identity and stop others from using the club for commercial gain.’