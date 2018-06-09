Top honours for trio who dedicated their lives to Hampshire

THREE people have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their dedication.

Hampshire County Council’s director of children’s services, Steve Crocker, has been made an OBE, while Dr David Sanders, from the School of Engineering at the University of Portsmouth, has been made an MBE.

The OBE awarded to Steve Crocker is in special recognition for services to children in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

Dr Sanders, of Fareham was nominated for service to the community and charity.

His voluntary service has included volunteering with Lions, Rotary, cadet forces, Army Reserve, youth organisations, armed service veterans and associations, academic staff association, engineering institutions and various charities.

Dr Sanders, who has spent 40 years volunteering, said: ‘I was delighted and honoured to have been awarded an MBE and feel fortunate to have been recognised.

‘I was surprised as I spread myself quite thinly and only really step up to positions of responsibility when an organisation needs help or nobody else will do it.

‘The award might add power to my elbow when fighting for good causes and youth.

‘It has only really come about because of the great voluntary teams I have worked with.’

Mr Crocker said: ‘I very much see this honour as recognition of all the fantastic work that my colleagues in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight do every day.’

Dr Simon Edwards, senior lecturer in youth studies at the University of Portsmouth, has been made an MBE for services to youth work and the education of young people.