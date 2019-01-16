Tory MPs ‘proud’ to support PM despite slim win 

CONSERVATIVE MPs in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas were ‘proud’ to have emerged victorious after Wednesday night’s no confidence vote despite only winning by 19 votes.

Theresa May had 325 MPs back her in the vote that was tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn following a resounding defeat in Tuesday’s Brexit vote.

Suella Braverman

Voting for no confidence in the PM were 306 MPs but after rebelling against the government during the Brexit vote, Fareham MP Suella Braverman showed her support for the prime minister on Wednesday night.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘I was very proud to support my government and it was a victory for us.

‘It shows we are unified as a party despite our views on Brexit.’

Mrs Braverman also shared her opinions about the Labour leader.

Penny Mordaunt

She added: ‘I think we have to be mindful that Jeremy Corbyn represents a Marxist, unpatriotic and irresponsible option and we should never allow him to take the seat of government.’

Portsmouth South MP and international development secretary Penny Mordaunt said: ‘We will crack on and we will deliver Brexit.

‘People in Portsmouth and across the country want this done so we can get on with the amazing opportunities our country has.’

Havant MP Alan Mak said: ‘I voted to support the government so we can continue delivering Brexit, growing our economy, and investing in our NHS and schools.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage

‘Several opposition MPs abstained or voted with the Conservatives because they didn’t want Jeremy Corbyn as prime m inister which reflects what I hear across the Havant constituency.

‘With a renewed mandate from parliament, the government must now bring forward plans for an orderly Brexit, so we honour the 2016 referendum result.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage echoed her colleagues.

She added: ‘The last thing the country needs at the moment is the uncertainty and division of a general election.’

Alan Mak

Welcoming the result, Mrs May pledged to approach cross-party talks ‘in a constructive spirit’ and urged other parties to do the same, saying: ‘We must find solutions that are negotiable and command sufficient support in this House.’

She said: ‘The House has put its confidence in this government.

‘I stand ready to work with any member of this House to deliver on Brexit and ensure that this House retains the confidence of the British people.’

But Labour Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan believes Mrs May should have resigned after the Brexit vote which saw her defeated 432 to 202.

Mr Morgan told The News: ‘Our country deserves a government which commands confidence and support, and the confidence of parliament which is why I voted against this government on Wednesday night .

‘The meaningful vote was a crushing defeat for the prime minister and the largest defeat of any government in British history. The scale of the defeat, on her flagship policy, and the defining issue of her premiership, is completely unprecedented.

Stephen Morgan

‘Usually a prime M inister would resign immediately in such circumstances, but Mrs May clings on.’

Mr Corbyn’s spokesman said Mrs May must recognise the ‘reality’ facing her Withdrawal Agreement.

‘That deal is dead,’ he said. 'No number of tweaks or sweeteners from Brussels are going to change that. If there is going to be a deal that is going to work for the country and have a majority in Parliament, Theresa May is going to have to abandon her red lines.’