Traffic bosses set to switch off traffic lights at major Portsmouth roundabout​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in bid to cut air pollution

TRAFFIC lights at one of Portsmouth’s busiest roundabouts will be turned off overnight in a bid to cut air pollution.

From today lights at Rudmore roundabout will be off from 10pm to 6am each day as part of a three-month trial.

The city is one of the worst in the country for air pollution. In May last year Portsmouth was on the World Health Organisation’s air pollution limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre, with neighbouring city Southampton also on the list at the limit of 10.

Portsmouth City Council hopes the change will also improve traffic flow. Checks have been carried out to make sure the junction will still be safe.

Fewer vehicles use the roundabout at night, the council said.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth's cabinet member for traffic and transport, said. ‘We have identified Rudmore roundabout as one which can operate without signals at night, when the amount of traffic reduces significantly.

‘By switching off the signals between 10pm and 6am we improve the flow of traffic, so vehicles are not waiting at traffic lights eliminating the opportunity for unnecessary engine idling.

‘Rudmore roundabout falls in one of our air quality management areas, so anything we can do to improve air quality in the city is welcomed.’

Signs will be in place to warn drivers of the change. Traffic officers will monitor the trial.