Traffic chaos on major Portsmouth roads as last-minute Christmas shoppers head into city

Major roads into Portsmouth are blocked this afternoon as last-minute shoppers head into the city to buy Christmas presents.

There is a long queue on the M275 south with drivers stopping as far back as junction 1 at Tipner.

There is also heavy traffic on Kingston Crescent and other major roads leading into Southsea.

Stagecoach South has said services are delayed because of Christmas shoppers in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville and Leigh Park.

Services 20, 21, 23 and 39 are all experiencing congestion, according to the company.

