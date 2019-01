TRESPASSERS that were on the train lines between Cosham and Fareham mean services are delayed, cancelled or revised – with disruption expected for some time.

Network Rail staff and police worked to resolve the situation at the Railway Triangle at Walton Road, Farlington.

Disruption is expected until 8pm. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Police were called at 2.42pm to a report that a number of people had jumped from the back of a lorry and were running away. The lines reopened as of 5pm.

Police have been asked for further comment about what happened.