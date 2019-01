POLICE and Network Rail staff had to assist a trespasser on train lines between Portsmouth Harbour and Havant, to safety.

All lines between the two stations were blocked at about 8pm, after the trespasser went on to the tracks.

For the safety of all those involved, the power to the tracks has had to be switched off which meant that trains were unable to run.

The power has now been switched back on, but delays will remain for some time.