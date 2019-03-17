Trains delayed up to 40 minutes between Cosham and Fareham due to ill passenger

Have your say

TRAINS between Cosham and Fareham have been delayed by up to 40 minutes due to an ill passenger.

The line between Cosham and Fareham was blocked as ambulance staff attended to the passenger on the train at Fareham station.

A statement on the South Western Railway website read: ‘We have been informed that a passenger has taken ill onboard a train at Fareham station.

READ MORE: M27 closed between Portsmouth and Fareham after lorry crash

‘Until the persons condition has been assessed by staff from the Ambulance Service the train is unable to continue its journey.

‘Between Cosham and Fareham the line towards coastbound is blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 14:00 17/03.

WANT MORE: Join the Fareham Facebook group to stay updated on stories from your area

‘As a result trains are unable to run from Fareham towards Southampton and Eastleigh.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’