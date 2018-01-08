TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Cloudy day as M27 crash causes long delays across Portsmouth area

It’s going to be a cold and cloudy day in Portsmouth today.
The Met Office has forecast overcast conditions all day, with temperatures reaching a maximum of only 5C.
But because of the wind chill factor it could feel several degrees colder.
Luckily the area should escape any rain, with only a 10 per cent of seeing any wet conditions.
TRAVEL
M27 – Long delays between Junction 11 and Junction 12 after two collisions.
A3(M) – Delays near Widley southbound because of M27 westbound collision.
A27 – Delays westbound stretching between Cosham and Havant because of M27 westbound collision.
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – Some delays on trains because of strike action by Southern Rail and South Western Railway workers.
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays