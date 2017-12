Have your say

GREY and misty skies are in store for Portsmouth today.

A cloudy and overcast day is expected throughout the city, with temperatures peaking to 11C at 10am.

The roads are looking clear so far this morning with no transport delays reported.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays,

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays