TRAVEL: Traffic expected as music festival returns

COMMUTERS are warned that congestion in Portsmouth could be heavier than usual this weekend.

With Icebreaker Festival taking place today and tomorrow, there is a strong chance of a high amount of traffic, particularly around the Southsea area.

Parking spaces in the area could also be few and far between.

Rain is expected from 7am until early evening, with clouds blocking out the sunlight for most of the day.

The temperature will stay between four and five degrees Celsius, with light winds also forecast.