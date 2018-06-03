Travellers leave Portsmouth park after police ask them to move

Have your say

TRAVELLERS who set up camp in a Portsmouth park for about three hours left after being asked to move by police.

A resident said that at least four caravans and about seven other vehicles were in Watersedge Park near Port Solent yesterday evening.

Tony Hewitt, who is on the committee of the Residents Association of Port Solent, said police were at the park when he walked past at 6pm.

He said: ‘Travellers set up camp within the park.

‘Police were on the scene trying to prevent more from arriving.

‘I was walking to Tesco from Port Solent at 6pm when I noticed the police cars and at least four caravans and about seven other vehicles.

‘The gates to the park are usually locked, so I think they may have been cut.

‘When I went back past at 7pm they were still there, as were about four police officers, two community workers and a city council traffic officer.’

Watersedge Park is on Farmlea Road, near Allaway Avenue.

Police confirmed they were informed the travellers were in the park shortly before 5pm, and that they had left by 8pm.

Tony added: ‘It is a very private, quiet yet pleasant community park so it was disappointing to see the travellers there.

‘Hopefully it will have been left clean and tidy.’