Travellers on Southsea Common ordered to leave

Around 12 caravans have been parked on Southsea Common.

Travellers arrived yesterday at the site near Blue Reef Aquarium.

Portsmouth City Council officials meet with travellers at Southsea Common on Friday July 27. Picture: John Palmer

Portsmouth City Council officials have already issued people with notices to quit.

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said if they are not gone by Monday, the authority will go to court to seek an order to remove them from the land.

‘The council has been to inspect and issue them with notices to quite so that’s happened,’ Councillor Vernon-Jackson said.

‘If they are still there on Monday the council will go to court.

‘It’s not often people go on to the common.

‘We have to be really vigilant and it means looking to see where and how people got on, and making sure that the council goes and stops those access points, which we’ve successfully done all around the city to restrict places where people feel they can go and camp where they want.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said rocks had been put in place at the land off Pembroke Road following travellers being turfed off the site. It is hoped that will deter people from the site.

Jordan Boon, 31, spotted the travellers driving around the common yesterday evening in the dark.

He said: ‘It was quite dangerous, they were driving around the common with hazard lights on.

‘There were still people on there having barbecues.

‘You couldn’t see them in the dark. Every now and then you’d see headlights going on.

‘They were driving around on the road up and down the seafront and back.

‘They’re menaces.’