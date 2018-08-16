Travellers set up camp at Portsmouth’s Canoe Lake

Have your say

A group of travellers have set up a camp in Portsmouth.

Pictures from last night show caravans arriving at Canoe Lake in Southsea.

Travellers set up at Southsea Common off Canoe Lake in Southsea on August 15

Three caravans can be seen in photos shared with the group Portsmouth Politics.

As well as the caravans, a number of other vehicles and a low-loader also arrived

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture at Portsmouth City Council, posted on Facebook to say the travellers ‘drove on via the zebra crossing’.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I just want people to know so they can be moved on to a more suitable and less used site.

‘I was there when they arrived and called the police.

‘I went for a run this morning and they are still there.

‘There also appears to be more waiting on the seafront.’