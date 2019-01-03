Travelodge reveals unusual items left in Portsmouth hotels in 2018 - including an engagement ring in a box

HOTEL chain Travelodge has revealed the unusual items left behind in its 557 hotels in 2018.

In the company’s lost and found office in Portsmouth lie an order confirmation sheet for a super yacht, an inflatable swan and unicorn and an engagement ring in its box.

At the Travelodge hotel in Hilsea, staff found a flat pack beach hut and an artist’s drawing book and pencils.

In the Bath city centre hotel a technicolour dream coat was found and in the Crewe hotel’s car park was... a brand new ice cream van.

The hotel chain has seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners. One animal lover staying at Brighton Seafront Travelodge for a summer break left behind their Blue-eyed Cockatoo called Brexit.

A cat show enthusiast was so happy her two Persian cats Moet and Chandon won best of show, that she forgot them at Swindon Central Travelodge.

A royal family enthusiast from Houston in the USA staying at the London City Travelodge had to make a return journey from Heathrow airport, and purchase a new ticket to go home, because she left behind her treasured Meghan Markle replica wedding dress.

Drones are among the top 10 items left behind in 2018, among chargers, socks, toiletries and so on.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokeswoman, said: ‘With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

‘Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

‘This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21-year-old lucky penny belonging to a chief executive.

‘When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast and furious world where time is of the essence.’

Items not claimed within three months of being found are donated to charity shops.