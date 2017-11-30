Tribute to 'kind-hearted' Gosport man who died clearing mines in Syria

Have your say

TRIBUTE has been paid to a man who died after travelling to Syria to fight Isis.

Oliver Hall, 24, died clearing mines in the former Isis stronghold in Raqqa.

The former Gosport Bay House School pupil, known as Ollie, is believed to have gone to the country in August this year.

Paying tribute, headteacher Ian Potter said: 'Oliver was a pupil of Bay House School from September 2005 to the summer of 2010.

'He was a kind-hearted lad with a superb sense of fun and humour.

'As such, he was popular and well-liked and we are deeply saddened by what has happened.

'First and foremost, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.'

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) has released a video of Mr Hall.