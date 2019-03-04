Tributes as world’s oldest abseiler Daring Doris dies aged 104

TRIBUTES have been paid to abseiling pensioner Daring Doris who has died aged 104.

Inspirational Doris Long MBE was shot to fame with abseiling to raise cash for the Rowans Hospice in Purbrook.

Back in October the pensioner – known as Daring Doris – was admitted to the hospice but was back at home before her death over the weekend.

Grandmother Doris broke the record for the oldest person to abseil when she descended the 560ft Spinnaker Tower on her 100th birthday, raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

She then broke her own world record a year later when she abseiled the Spinnaker again after turning 101.

Rowans chief executive Ruth White said: 'We are very sad to hear the news that Doris Long died away at the weekend.

‘We will always remember her as Daring Doris who was a fantastic fundraiser.

‘At 101 she was abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower for the Rowans Hospice as the world’s oldest abseiler. This was not the first time she had done this!

‘Doris started her fundraising for the Rowans at the age of 89, she raised a fantastic £15,500 in total going down the tower an amazing 11 times.

‘We have extremely fond memories of this wonderful lady, an inspiration to us all.

‘Everybody at Rowans Hospice sends our deepest condolences and best wishes to the friends and family of Daring Doris.'

After taking up the adventure sport at 85, Mrs Long went on to raise more than £15,000 for charity Rowans Hospice and completed 16 abseils, down buildings around Portsmouth and Hayling Island.

Mrs Long and her husband Sidney, who died in 2007, retired to Hayling Island in 1986, two years after she received an MBE for her work with animals.

In May 2014, she was joined by television presenter Fred Dinenage as she abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower on the day she turned 100, and a A band waiting for her on the ground played Happy Birthday as she descended.

Speaking about her world record, she said: ‘I don't think anyone else is going to beat it. It is quite a fun experience and I enjoy doing it.’