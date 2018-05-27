Tributes flood in as two people die after falling unwell at Mutiny Festival 2018

Have your say

Festival-goers have paid tributes after an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man died after falling unwell at Mutiny Festival.

News of the deaths broke this morning when Hampshire police said the pair died in separate incidents, with the deaths not being treated as suspicious.

Both the man and teenager were found after 7pm yesterday on the first day of the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham. They both later died at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Today’s festival has been cancelled as a safety precaution, the organisers said.

Festival organisers had warned of a ‘dangerous’ substance, saying it was a ‘bad batch’.

People have taken to Twitter and Facebook to pay tribute.

Posting on Twitter, one user said: ‘So sad they were so young.’

Another added: ‘Cannot believe the deaths at mutiny tonight, RIP to all who died.’

Posting on The News Facebook page, Chris Taylor said: ‘Two young souls lost and two families whose worlds have now been ripped apart. Such a waste of life my heartfelt condolences to family and friends.’

Daniel Mullings said: ‘RIP to them both and thoughts to the family.’

Caroline Brown said: ‘So sad. RIP to them both. Heart-felt condolences to the family and friends.’

Janice Ward said: ‘Heartbreaking for the families.’

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt posted on Twitter and said the deaths were ‘desperately sad’.