Trio of suspected drug dealers arrested in Southsea

THREE men have been arrested in Southsea on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers conducting routine Fortress drugs safeguarding checks in Alhambra Road, on Tuesday, arrested: an 18-year-old man from Reading, a 37-year-old man from Southsea and a 50-year-old man from Southsea.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnesses drug-dealing or is concerned about drug-related activity in their community.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or in an emergency or if a crime is in progress, call 999.