Trio released but are still under investigation

THREE people who were arrested in connection with an attack in Portsmouth last Friday have been released from custody – but remain under investigation.

Officers are investigating a serious assault which took place at Wilmcote House in Tyseley Road, Somers Town, on the evening of Friday, July 20.

Two men from Southsea, aged 18 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They and a 37-year-old woman, all from Southsea, have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

A 32-year-old man who was also arrested and released from custody, has been released with no further action to be taken.