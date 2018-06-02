TV personality Calum Best dines at Southsea restaurant ahead of fitness festival

Have your say

THE SON of football legend George Best dined with friends at a Southsea restaurant last night, ahead of an event on Southsea Common today.

British-American TV personality Calum Best tucked into the seabass at Becketts on Bellevue Terrace, gearing up for a day representing his fitness brand BSTLFE at Southsea Fitness Festival today.

Jodie Chamberlain, manager of the restaurant, said the 37-year-old was a ‘lovely gent’.

‘We sat Calum in a quiet area, he came in with friends and the founders of Southsea Fitness Festival, Tina and Luke Newton, at 8.45pm.

‘They had three-course meals, Calum had the seabass, no alcohol, and he was very sociable.

‘He came into the bar area and we also have a dog friendly area, he was petting all the pooches, he was a lovely and a gent.

‘He was happy to chat to people and I think they all had a really nice time.’

Calum starred in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother last year, finishing seventh.

Southsea Fitness Festival is taking place on the common from 9am-5pm today, with more than 100 workouts, workshops, family friendly activities, a healthy food market and more.