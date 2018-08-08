Two cars involved in crash on major Portsmouth road

Have your say

A two car crash has happened on a major road in Portsmouth this afternoon.

The accident, reportedly involving two vehicles, has happened on Milton Road today (August 8).

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.52pm to reports of a collision on Milton Road, Southsea.

‘A Nissan Juke and a Volkswagen Fox were involved. The incident is on-going.’

The crash is reportedly causing long delays in the area, as well as causing disruption on Goldsmith Avenue and roads in the city centre.

